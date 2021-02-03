Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Position Cut by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725,366 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.82% of Glu Mobile worth $12,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,090,000 after buying an additional 1,632,687 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 955,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 303.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.97.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

