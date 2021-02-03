GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Trading Up 5.3%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 941,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 701,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $188.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 368.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.