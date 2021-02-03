GoByte (GBX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,570.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. GoByte has a market cap of $168,211.83 and $5,570.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014177 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,281,773 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.