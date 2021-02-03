GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,082 shares of company stock worth $11,337,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

