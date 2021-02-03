GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.21.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th.
In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares in the company, valued at $17,059,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,082 shares of company stock worth $11,337,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.