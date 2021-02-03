Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $13,088.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.84 or 0.00405027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.