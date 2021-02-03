Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Shares of GARPY stock remained flat at $$13.85 during trading on Wednesday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.
About Golden Agri-Resources
