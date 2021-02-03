Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of GARPY stock remained flat at $$13.85 during trading on Wednesday. Golden Agri-Resources has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafÃ©s, and industrial markets.

