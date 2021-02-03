Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 32,460 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.01.

About Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project consisting of the Lexington and Gold Crown exploration properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada.

