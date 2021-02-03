GoldFund Achieves Market Cap of $108,819.82 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $108,819.82 and approximately $76.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldFund has traded 129.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007740 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006214 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000175 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000259 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GoldFund

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

