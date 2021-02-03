Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 2.22% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $55.15. 656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $56.89.

