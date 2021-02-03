Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE) were up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.13 and last traded at $59.13. Approximately 152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEE) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.