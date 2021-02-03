Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP) Shares Down 5.2%

Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 19,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 7,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

About Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP)

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived beverage products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; and Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors.

