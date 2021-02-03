Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Up 11.7%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shot up 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 124,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 70,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.22.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter.
About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
