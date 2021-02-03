Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Up 11.7%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shot up 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 124,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 70,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.22.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Charles E. Jobson bought 42,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $95,656.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,807,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,104.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Susan M. Knutson sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $59,820.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,680.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 55,502 shares of company stock valued at $127,244 over the last three months. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

