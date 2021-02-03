Gossip Coin Price Up 79.9% This Week (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $35,909.84 and $6.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 79.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016952 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

