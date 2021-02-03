GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.31

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 897439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.06 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,400. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 111,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total value of C$31,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,180. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,032.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds an 80% interest in the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

