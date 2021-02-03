Graft Market Capitalization Tops $212,682.16 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $212,682.16 and $50.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00426762 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

