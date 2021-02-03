Granada Gold Mine Inc. (GGM.V) (CVE:GGM) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (GGM.V) (CVE:GGM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.20. Granada Gold Mine Inc. (GGM.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 6,800 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$21.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39.

About Granada Gold Mine Inc. (GGM.V) (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

