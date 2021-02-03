Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

