Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

