Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $1.06. Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 181,237 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$42.64 million and a P/E ratio of -18.42.

Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.