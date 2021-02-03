Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0439

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $1,589.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.66 or 0.00403042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

