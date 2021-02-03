Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Stock Price Up 15.6%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) shares were up 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 10,357,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 9,340,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

There is no company description available for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH).

