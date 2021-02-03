Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $14.12. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 175,818 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $910.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $106,472.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 386,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,663 shares of company stock worth $1,270,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 514,677 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after buying an additional 869,830 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 13.5% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,094,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 248,375 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,083,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after buying an additional 203,694 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.