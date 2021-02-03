Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 673.20 ($8.80).

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) alerts:

Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) stock opened at GBX 653.20 ($8.53) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 653.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 623.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.22. Great Portland Estates Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.34%.

About Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.