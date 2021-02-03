Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PayPal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.39. 102,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $293.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.38 and a 200 day moving average of $206.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

