Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Tesla by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $10.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $862.61. 205,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,982,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,746.83, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $766.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

