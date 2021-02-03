Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,114 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,539,000 after acquiring an additional 333,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average is $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $190.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.