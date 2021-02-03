Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,009 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. 107,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,079,849. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

