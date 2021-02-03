Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after purchasing an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 17.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,837,000 after buying an additional 333,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,736,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $10.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.00. 48,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.51 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $448.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.41 and its 200-day moving average is $246.56.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

