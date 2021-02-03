Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.03

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.03 and last traded at C$29.56, with a volume of 172983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWO. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CSFB upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$27.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 21.55 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.95.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.1068135 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Mahase Singh acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$528,345. Also, Director Arshil Jamal acquired 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$627,338.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$627,338.25.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

