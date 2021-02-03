Green PolkaDot Box (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Green PolkaDot Box shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 41,102 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Green PolkaDot Box Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPDB)

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

