Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.84. 11,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 55,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

About Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

