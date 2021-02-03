GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Down 13.8% in January

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GHG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 17,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,348. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%. Equities analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

