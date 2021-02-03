Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) Short Interest Down 14.5% in January

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gridsum stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GSUM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,607. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.48. Gridsum has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

