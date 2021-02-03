Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 770,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth $1,566,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Grifols during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Grifols by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Grifols has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.