Grimm (GRIMM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.00

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $23,325.26 and approximately $53.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grimm has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

Grimm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

