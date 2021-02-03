Grin Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000980 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $23.38 million and $5.82 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 64,503,240 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

