Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $132.52

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.52 and traded as high as $168.60. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $167.03, with a volume of 49,335 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASR. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $151,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.