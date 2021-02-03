GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Trading 11.3% Higher

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) shares traded up 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.78. 389,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 546,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The stock has a market cap of $36.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 13.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 9.70% of GSE Systems worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

