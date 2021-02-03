GXChain (GXC) Trading 25.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $29.22 million and approximately $18.07 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,962,765 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

