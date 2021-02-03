H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $164,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

