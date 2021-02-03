H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 49,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,359. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

