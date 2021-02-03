H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HEO. Canaccord Genuity lowered H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

CVE:HEO opened at C$3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.70. H2O Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.54 and a 1-year high of C$3.70. The firm has a market cap of C$236.13 million and a PE ratio of -101.67.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.75 million.

In related news, insider Investissement Québec sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$12,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,955,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,869,366.19. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,006,438 shares of company stock worth $12,013,474.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

