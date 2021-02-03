H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of H2O Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

Shares of HEOFF opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.