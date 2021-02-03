Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $139.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.21.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 398.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.