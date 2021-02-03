Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Upgraded by Barrington Research to Outperform

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of HAE opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $139.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

