Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading 27.9% Higher

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares traded up 27.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.12. 19,983,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 6,576,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Stuart Lichter bought 10,813,774 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $15,139,283.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford bought 58,500 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,918,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,531. Company insiders own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.