Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Up 18.5%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price shot up 18.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.79. 1,442,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 429,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HNRG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $54.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

