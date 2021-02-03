Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,442 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $38,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $981,879.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,108 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.