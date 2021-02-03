Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.16

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.16 and last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 5676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,376 shares of company stock worth $9,996,108. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 82.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

