Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) were up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 29,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 61,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires aircraft rotable equipment for the purpose of leasing; and providing flight equipment financing. As of December 31, 2019, it owns and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

